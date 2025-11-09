Williams’ 19 lead Mercer past Lipscomb 92-77

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Zaire Williams scored 19 points as Mercer beat Lipscomb 92-77 on Sunday. Williams had four steals…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Zaire Williams scored 19 points as Mercer beat Lipscomb 92-77 on Sunday.

Williams had four steals for the Bears (2-1). Armani Mighty added a double double, scoring 18 points and corralling 10 rebounds while shooting 9 of 12 from the field. Baraka Okojie had 16 points,

Ross Candelino finished with 17 points for the Bisons (0-2). Charlie Williams added 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Lipscomb. Mateo Esmeraldo also put up 12 points and 11 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.