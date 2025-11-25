William & Mary wins 92-58 against Abilene Christian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Cade Haskins had 20 points in William & Mary’s 92-58 win against Abilene Christian on Tuesday.…

Haskins shot 6 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Tribe (6-2). Kilian Brockhoff shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 14 points. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi had 13 points and shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats (4-3) were led in scoring by Bradyn Hubbard and Christian Alston with 10 points apiece.

William & Mary took the lead with 14:05 left in the first half and did not trail again. Vahlberg Fasasi led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 39-32 at the break. William & Mary pulled away with a 21-2 run in the second half. Haskins led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

