William & Mary wins 82-74 over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi’s 16 points helped William & Mary defeat Bowling Green 82-74 on Wednesday.…

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi’s 16 points helped William & Mary defeat Bowling Green 82-74 on Wednesday.

Vahlberg Fasasi also added five rebounds and five assists for the Tribe (3-2). Chase Lowe shot 5 of 5 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to add 14 points. Kyle Pulliam shot 2 of 4 from the field and went 8 for 8 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Javontae Campbell led the Falcons (3-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Javon Ruffin and Josiah Shackelford each had 11 points.

William & Mary took the lead with 12:30 left in the first half and did not trail again. Vahlberg Fasasi led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them ahead 41-26 at the break. Pulliam led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.