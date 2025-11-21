William & Mary wins 104-57 against Regent

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kilian Brockhoff’s 20 points helped William & Mary defeat Regent 104-57 on Friday. Brockhoff went 8…

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kilian Brockhoff’s 20 points helped William & Mary defeat Regent 104-57 on Friday.

Brockhoff went 8 of 9 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Tribe (4-2). Kyle Frazier scored 13 points, going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the free-throw line. Cade Haskins shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Royals were led in scoring by Christian Brown, who finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Ichi Layne added 12 points for Regent. Emani Langley also recorded eight points.

William & Mary took the lead 29 seconds into the game and did not trail again. Brockhoff led the Tribe with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 60-30 at the break. William & Mary extended its lead to 104-54 during the second half, fueled by a 19-3 scoring run. Chase Lowe scored a team-high 10 points in the second half for William & Mary.

The Royals are members of the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.