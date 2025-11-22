William & Mary visits Howard following Thomas’ 21-point game

William & Mary Tribe (1-3) at Howard Bison (5-1) Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on William…

William & Mary Tribe (1-3) at Howard Bison (5-1)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on William & Mary after Zennia Thomas scored 21 points in Howard’s 57-44 victory over the Monmouth Hawks.

The Bison are 1-0 in home games. Howard is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

William & Mary finished 4-13 on the road and 16-19 overall last season. The Tribe averaged 61.9 points per game last season, 26.6 in the paint, 14.6 off of turnovers and 7.9 on fast breaks.

