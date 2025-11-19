William & Mary visits Bowling Green following Shackelford’s 23-point game

William & Mary Tribe (2-2) at Bowling Green Falcons (3-1)
Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -7; over/under is 165.5
BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts William & Mary after Josiah Shackelford scored 23 points in Bowling Green’s 91-87 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.
Bowling Green finished 14-18 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The Falcons averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 14.1 bench points last season.
William & Mary went 17-15 overall with a 4-11 record on the road last season. The Tribe averaged 7.2 steals, 1.8 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.