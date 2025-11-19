Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » William & Mary visits…

William & Mary visits Bowling Green following Shackelford’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 4:53 AM

William & Mary Tribe (2-2) at Bowling Green Falcons (3-1)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -7; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts William & Mary after Josiah Shackelford scored 23 points in Bowling Green’s 91-87 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

Bowling Green finished 14-18 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The Falcons averaged 12.8 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 14.1 bench points last season.

William & Mary went 17-15 overall with a 4-11 record on the road last season. The Tribe averaged 7.2 steals, 1.8 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up