William & Mary Tribe to visit Richmond Spiders Tuesday

William & Mary Tribe (2-0) at Richmond Spiders (2-0)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -8.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts William & Mary.

Richmond went 10-22 overall with a 6-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Spiders averaged 6.0 steals, 2.1 blocks and 9.3 turnovers per game last season.

William & Mary went 4-11 on the road and 17-15 overall last season. The Tribe averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 14.5 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

