William & Mary Tribe head to the Norfolk State Spartans

William & Mary Tribe (1-0) at Norfolk State Spartans (2-0) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe…

William & Mary Tribe (1-0) at Norfolk State Spartans (2-0)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -1.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts William & Mary.

Norfolk State went 11-1 at home last season while going 24-11 overall. The Spartans averaged 77.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.7 last season.

William & Mary went 11-6 in CAA games and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Tribe averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 30.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.