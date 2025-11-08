William & Mary Tribe head to the Norfolk State Spartans

William & Mary Tribe (1-0) at Norfolk State Spartans (2-0)
Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -1.5; over/under is 155
BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts William & Mary.
Norfolk State went 11-1 at home last season while going 24-11 overall. The Spartans averaged 77.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.7 last season.
William & Mary went 11-6 in CAA games and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Tribe averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 30.2 bench points last season.
