William & Mary Tribe and the UTEP Miners play in Jacksonville, Florida

UTEP Miners (3-2) vs. William & Mary Tribe (4-2) Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -1.5;…

UTEP Miners (3-2) vs. William & Mary Tribe (4-2)

Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -1.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary squares off against UTEP at John Hurst Adams Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Tribe are 4-2 in non-conference play. William & Mary leads the CAA in rebounding, averaging 38.0 boards. Kilian Brockhoff paces the Tribe with 5.5 rebounds.

The Miners have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. UTEP ranks eighth in the CUSA giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

William & Mary makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than UTEP has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). UTEP averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game William & Mary gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Pulliam is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tribe. Cade Haskins is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Jamal West is shooting 67.5% and averaging 14.0 points for the Miners. Elijah Jones is averaging 13.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.