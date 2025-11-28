William & Mary takes on Tennessee State, looks to break 3-game skid

William & Mary Tribe (1-4) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (1-5) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: William…

William & Mary Tribe (1-4) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (1-5)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary enters the matchup against Tennessee State after losing three in a row.

The Lady Tigers have gone 1-1 at home. Tennessee State ranks second in the OVC with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kiki Roberts averaging 3.0.

The Tribe are 0-2 on the road. William & Mary ranks seventh in the CAA with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jana Sallman averaging 4.0.

Tennessee State scores 59.2 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 67.4 William & Mary allows. William & Mary’s 34.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.9 percentage points lower than Tennessee State has given up to its opponents (49.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaniya Webb is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Tigers, while averaging 13.5 points. Somah Kamara is shooting 37.9% and averaging 11.2 points.

Cassidy Geddes is averaging 17.2 points for the Tribe. Natalie Fox is averaging 9.2 points.

