William & Mary squares off against UTEP

UTEP Miners (3-2) vs. William & Mary Tribe (4-2)

Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP and William & Mary meet at John Hurst Adams Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Tribe have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. William & Mary averages 19.8 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Chase Lowe with 3.5.

The Miners have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. UTEP averages 79.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

William & Mary makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than UTEP has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). UTEP averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game William & Mary allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Pulliam is scoring 11.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Tribe. Reese Miller is averaging 11.5 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 46.2%.

Caleb Blackwell is shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 8.8 points. Jamal West is averaging 14 points.

