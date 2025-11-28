Wilkinson leads Georgia against Tennessee Tech after 26-point outing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-4) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-1) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia takes on…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-4) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-1)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia takes on Tennessee Tech after Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 26 points in Georgia’s 97-94 overtime loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 at home. Georgia is the best team in the SEC with 27.6 fast break points.

The Golden Eagles are 1-3 on the road. Tennessee Tech is third in the OVC scoring 77.1 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

Georgia’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkinson is scoring 16.0 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Blue Cain is averaging 15.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 50.0%.

Mekhi Cameron is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Dani Pounds is averaging 11.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

