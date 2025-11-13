Wilkinson leads Georgia against Georgia Tech after 22-point outing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-0) at Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) Athens, Georgia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces Georgia…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-0) at Georgia Bulldogs (3-0)

Athens, Georgia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces Georgia Tech after Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 22 points in Georgia’s 120-81 win against the Morehead State Eagles.

Georgia went 20-13 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 12.5 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

Georgia Tech went 17-17 overall last season while going 2-9 on the road. The Yellow Jackets shot 43.9% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

