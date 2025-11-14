Wilkinson leads Georgia against Georgia Tech after 22-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-0) at Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) Athens, Georgia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5;…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-0) at Georgia Bulldogs (3-0)

Athens, Georgia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia takes on Georgia Tech after Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 22 points in Georgia’s 120-81 win over the Morehead State Eagles.

Georgia went 15-3 at home last season while going 20-13 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 34.5 in the paint, 13.9 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

Georgia Tech went 17-17 overall last season while going 2-9 on the road. The Yellow Jackets averaged 14.8 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

