Wilkinson and Georgia host Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-4) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-1)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -33.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts Tennessee Tech after Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 26 points in Georgia’s 97-94 overtime loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 on their home court. Georgia is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles are 1-3 in road games. Tennessee Tech averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Georgia’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkinson is shooting 45.7% and averaging 16.0 points for the Bulldogs. Blue Cain is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Mekhi Cameron is averaging 12.6 points for the Golden Eagles. Dani Pounds is averaging 11.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

