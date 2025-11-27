Wilkins scores 26 as Furman knocks off Richmond 73-72

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Alex Wilkins had 26 points in Furman’s 73-72 win against Richmond on Thursday in the ESPN…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Alex Wilkins had 26 points in Furman’s 73-72 win against Richmond on Thursday in the ESPN Events Invitational.

Wilkins put Furman ahead 73-65 with 3:06 left.

Wilkins shot 10 for 19 and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Paladins (4-3). Asa Thomas scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 15 (5 for 12 from 3-point range). Cooper Bowser shot 4 of 5 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Spiders (5-1) were led in scoring by Jaden Daughtry, who finished with 12 points and two steals. Richmond also got 10 points from Mikkel Tyne. Will Johnston also put up 10 points.

Wilkins put up 14 points in the first half for Furman, who led 43-38 at halftime. Wilkins led the way with 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

