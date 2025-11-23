Wilkins puts up 23 as Furman knocks off Queens 90-79

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alex Wilkins’ 23 points helped Furman defeat Queens 90-79 on Sunday. Wilkins added five rebounds and…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alex Wilkins’ 23 points helped Furman defeat Queens 90-79 on Sunday.

Wilkins added five rebounds and seven assists for the Paladins (3-3). Cooper Bowser scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line. Eddrin Bronson shot 5 for 11 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Maban Jabriel finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Royals (3-4). Nasir Mann added 14 points and four assists for Queens. Jordan Watford finished with 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

