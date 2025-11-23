Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Wilkins puts up 23…

Wilkins puts up 23 as Furman knocks off Queens 90-79

The Associated Press

November 23, 2025, 8:04 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alex Wilkins’ 23 points helped Furman defeat Queens 90-79 on Sunday.

Wilkins added five rebounds and seven assists for the Paladins (3-3). Cooper Bowser scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line. Eddrin Bronson shot 5 for 11 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Maban Jabriel finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Royals (3-4). Nasir Mann added 14 points and four assists for Queens. Jordan Watford finished with 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up