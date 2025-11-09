Wilkerson scores 22 to lead 7 Georgia players in double figures; Bulldogs blow past Morehead State

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jeremiah Wilkerson scored 22 points and Georgia made it three blowout wins in seven days, rolling…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jeremiah Wilkerson scored 22 points and Georgia made it three blowout wins in seven days, rolling past Morehead State 120-81 on Sunday.

Coming in, Georgia (3-0) averaged 99 points in blowout wins against Bellarmine and Maryland Eastern Shore. The Bulldogs are now at 106 points per game.

Wilkerson was one of seven Bulldogs to score in double digits. Jake Wilkins scored 15 points, Blue Cain and Kanon Catchings 14 each, Justin Bailey 13, Marcus Millender 11 and Kareem Stagg 10.

George Marshall scored 17 points, Jon Carroll 13 and Clayton Parker 10 for Morehead State (1-2). Carroll had a game—high nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs shot 56% for the game and made 17 of 37 3-point tries. They were 19-for-26 at the free-throw line.

Georgia has a 30-game home winning streak against non-conference opponents at Stegeman Coliseum.

Georgia’s program record for points in a game is 138 against Arkansas A&M in the 1967-68 season.

The Bulldogs face their first power conference on opponent on Friday, with a home game against Georgia Tech. The following weekend Georgia will be at the Charleston Classic with Xavier, West Virginia and Clemson.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.