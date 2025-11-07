Wiggins leads Florida State against Alabama State after 22-point outing

Alabama State Hornets at Florida State Seminoles Tallahassee, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -25; over/under is…

Alabama State Hornets at Florida State Seminoles

Tallahassee, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -25; over/under is 163

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Alabama State after Chauncey Wiggins scored 22 points in Florida State’s 108-76 victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

Florida State went 17-15 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Seminoles averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 33.9 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

Alabama State went 20-16 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The Hornets averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 28.5 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 13.4 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

