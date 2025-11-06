Wiggins leads Florida State against Alabama State after 22-point game

Alabama State Hornets at Florida State Seminoles Tallahassee, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Alabama State…

Alabama State Hornets at Florida State Seminoles

Tallahassee, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Alabama State after Chauncey Wiggins scored 22 points in Florida State’s 108-76 victory against the Alcorn State Braves.

Florida State finished 11-5 at home a season ago while going 17-15 overall. The Seminoles gave up 72.5 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.

Alabama State went 15-6 in SWAC games and 6-10 on the road last season. The Hornets averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 12.7 on free throws and 26.7 from deep.

