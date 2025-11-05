Wicks leads Saint Francis (PA) against TCU after 20-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-1) at TCU Horned Frogs (0-1) Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-1) at TCU Horned Frogs (0-1)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) plays TCU after Skylar Wicks scored 20 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 102-66 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

TCU finished 14-3 at home last season while going 16-16 overall. The Horned Frogs shot 41.6% from the field and 30.0% from 3-point range last season.

Saint Francis (PA) went 6-13 on the road and 16-18 overall last season. The Red Flash averaged 12.6 points off of turnovers, 8.3 second-chance points and 4.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.