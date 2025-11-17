Wichita State takes on Southeast Missouri State, aims to stop 3-game slide

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-2) at Wichita State Shockers (1-3) Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-2) at Wichita State Shockers (1-3)

Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State looks to break its three-game losing streak when the Shockers play Southeast Missouri State.

Wichita State went 7-9 at home last season while going 10-22 overall. The Shockers gave up 67.6 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.

Southeast Missouri State finished 4-16 in OVC action and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Redhawks averaged 14.9 points off of turnovers, 7.9 second-chance points and 0.6 bench points last season.

