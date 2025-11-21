Wichita State takes on Milwaukee, aims for 4th straight home win

Milwaukee Panthers (2-3) at Wichita State Shockers (3-1)
Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Shockers play Milwaukee.
Wichita State went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Shockers allowed opponents to score 73.1 points per game and shoot 43.3% from the field last season.
The Panthers have gone 0-3 away from home. Milwaukee is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.