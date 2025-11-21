Wichita State takes on Milwaukee, aims for 4th straight home win

Milwaukee Panthers (2-3) at Wichita State Shockers (3-1) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State will try…

Milwaukee Panthers (2-3) at Wichita State Shockers (3-1)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Shockers play Milwaukee.

Wichita State went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Shockers allowed opponents to score 73.1 points per game and shoot 43.3% from the field last season.

The Panthers have gone 0-3 away from home. Milwaukee is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

