Wichita State squares off against Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) vs. Wichita State Shockers (4-3)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -4.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky and Wichita State square off in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Shockers have a 4-3 record in non-conference play. Wichita State is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

The Hilltoppers are 4-2 in non-conference play. Western Kentucky averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Wichita State averages 77.7 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 79.7 Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky scores 22.6 more points per game (88.3) than Wichita State gives up (65.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Shockers. Karon Boyd is averaging 10.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 48.3%.

Cameron Haffner is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, while averaging 7.5 points. Teagan Moore is averaging 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

