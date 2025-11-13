Wichita State Shockers welcome the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Thursday

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) at Wichita State Shockers (2-0) Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -4.5;…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) at Wichita State Shockers (2-0)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -4.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts Loyola Chicago.

Wichita State went 19-15 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Shockers shot 44.5% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range last season.

Loyola Chicago finished 12-7 in A-10 games and 7-5 on the road last season. The Ramblers averaged 73.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.0 last season.

