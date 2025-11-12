Wichita State Shockers to host the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Thursday

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) at Wichita State Shockers (2-0) Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) at Wichita State Shockers (2-0)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts Loyola Chicago.

Wichita State went 19-15 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Shockers averaged 6.7 steals, 4.4 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

Loyola Chicago went 25-12 overall with a 7-5 record on the road a season ago. The Ramblers shot 45.8% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

