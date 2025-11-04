Wichita State Shockers start season at home against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs

UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Wichita State Shockers Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -6.5; over/under is…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Wichita State Shockers

Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -6.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State opens the season at home against UNC Asheville.

Wichita State finished 19-15 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Shockers allowed opponents to score 73.1 points per game and shoot 43.3% from the field last season.

UNC Asheville went 6-9 on the road and 21-11 overall last season. The Bulldogs averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 3.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.