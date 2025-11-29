Wichita State Shockers face the Idaho Vandals

Idaho Vandals (6-1) vs. Wichita State Shockers (1-6) Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces Idaho…

Idaho Vandals (6-1) vs. Wichita State Shockers (1-6)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces Idaho at Bren Events Center in Irvine, California.

The Shockers have a 1-6 record against non-conference oppponents. Wichita State ranks sixth in the AAC with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Diamond Richardson averaging 2.1.

The Vandals have a 6-1 record in non-conference play. Idaho leads the Big Sky with 15.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Debora Dos Santos averaging 2.3.

Wichita State averages 62.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 67.0 Idaho allows. Idaho scores 24.3 more points per game (84.7) than Wichita State allows (60.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaila Harding is scoring 13.7 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Shockers. Abby Cater is averaging 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 39.0%.

Hope Hassmann is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Vandals. Kyra Gardner is averaging 10.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.