Wichita State Shockers face the Colorado State Rams

Colorado State Rams (4-2) vs. Wichita State Shockers (4-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State and Wichita State meet at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Shockers are 4-2 in non-conference play. Wichita State is fourth in the AAC with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Will Berg averaging 3.0.

The Rams are 4-2 in non-conference play. Colorado State is second in the MWC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Carey Booth averaging 6.5.

Wichita State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Colorado State allows. Colorado State averages 21.5 more points per game (85.5) than Wichita State allows (64.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Shockers. TJ Williams is averaging 9.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 40.9%.

Kyle Jorgensen is averaging 16.7 points and seven rebounds for the Rams. Booth is averaging 13.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

