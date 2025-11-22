Wichita State puts home win streak on the line against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (2-3) at Wichita State Shockers (3-1) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -10.5; over/under…

Milwaukee Panthers (2-3) at Wichita State Shockers (3-1)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -10.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Shockers take on Milwaukee.

Wichita State went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Shockers averaged 11.8 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

The Panthers are 0-3 in road games. Milwaukee is seventh in the Horizon League with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Danilo Jovanovich averaging 3.4.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

