Wichita State hosts UNC Asheville in season opener

UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Wichita State Shockers Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts UNC Asheville…

Wichita State went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Shockers averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 39.1 in the paint, 12.9 off of turnovers and 10.2 on fast breaks.

UNC Asheville went 21-11 overall last season while going 6-9 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 82.2 points per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point distance last season.

