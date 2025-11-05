Live Radio
Wichita State hosts Northwestern State after Atamah’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 4:42 AM

Northwestern State Demons (0-1) at Wichita State Shockers (1-0)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State plays Wichita State after Vernell Atamah scored 20 points in Northwestern State’s 103-46 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Wichita State went 7-9 at home a season ago while going 10-22 overall. The Shockers averaged 62.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.6 last season.

Northwestern State went 16-16 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Demons averaged 62.8 points per game while shooting 38.2% from the field and 29.8% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

