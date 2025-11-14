Wichita State faces Missouri State in Kansas City, Missouri

Missouri State Bears (3-0) vs. Wichita State Shockers (1-2) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State…

Missouri State Bears (3-0) vs. Wichita State Shockers (1-2)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State will play Missouri State at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Wichita State went 10-22 overall with a 6-7 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Shockers averaged 62.2 points per game last season, 30.7 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 9.7 on fast breaks.

Missouri State finished 26-9 overall with a 26-9 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Bears averaged 73.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.7 last season.

