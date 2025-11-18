Whitlock’s 23 help Lehigh defeat Saint Francis (PA) 79-62

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Nasir Whitlock’s 23 points helped Lehigh defeat Saint Francis (PA) 79-62 on Tuesday. Whitlock added three…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Nasir Whitlock’s 23 points helped Lehigh defeat Saint Francis (PA) 79-62 on Tuesday.

Whitlock added three steals for the Mountain Hawks (2-3). Hank Alvey scored 12 points and added seven rebounds, three steals, and four blocks. Alfredo Addesa shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Red Flash (0-4) were led by Skylar Wicks, who recorded 24 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Zion Russell added 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for Saint Francis. Ahmad Harrison also had 11 points and three steals.

Lehigh took the lead for good almost eight minutes into the game. The score was 43-32 at halftime, with Whitlock racking up 12 points. Lehigh extended its lead to 75-53 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Whitlock scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.