Whitlock leads Lehigh against Columbia after 23-point outing

Columbia Lions (3-1) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-3)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays Columbia after Nasir Whitlock scored 23 points in Lehigh’s 79-62 win over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 2-0 at home. Lehigh is the best team in the Patriot League with 16.2 fast break points.

Columbia finished 1-13 in Ivy League action and 3-9 on the road a season ago. The Lions averaged 78.4 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 33.7% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

