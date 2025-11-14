Whitehead leads UNC Greensboro against Austin Peay after 21-point game

Austin Peay Governors (2-1) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-3) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro…

Austin Peay Governors (2-1) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-3)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro takes on Austin Peay after Donald Whitehead Jr. scored 21 points in UNC Greensboro’s 110-64 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

UNC Greensboro went 11-3 at home a season ago while going 20-12 overall. The Spartans averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 12.6 on free throws and 27.6 from 3-point range.

Austin Peay went 9-11 in ASUN play and 4-13 on the road a season ago. The Governors averaged 6.9 steals, 2.6 blocks and 9.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.