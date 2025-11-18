White leads Northern Arizona against Pepperdine after 21-point performance

Pepperdine Waves (2-1) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-3) Flagstaff, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays Pepperdine…

Pepperdine Waves (2-1) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-3)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays Pepperdine after Naomi White scored 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 90-75 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

Northern Arizona finished 12-1 at home a season ago while going 27-8 overall. The Lumberjacks shot 41.4% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.

Pepperdine went 3-18 in WCC play and 3-13 on the road last season. The Waves averaged 56.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.