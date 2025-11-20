White leads Northern Arizona against Arizona after 27-point performance

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-4) at Arizona Wildcats (3-0) Tucson, Arizona; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Arizona…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-4) at Arizona Wildcats (3-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Arizona after Naomi White scored 27 points in Northern Arizona’s 80-74 loss to the Pepperdine Waves.

Arizona went 19-14 overall a season ago while going 12-6 at home. The Wildcats averaged 67.9 points per game last season, 33.7 in the paint, 18.2 off of turnovers and 10.2 on fast breaks.

Northern Arizona went 27-8 overall last season while going 12-6 on the road. The Lumberjacks allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shot 40.1% from the field last season.

