White has 20, Webb hits key FTs to push Georgia Southern past Florida Gulf Coast 95-94

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Nakavieon White had 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 95-94 win against Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday night.

Spudd Webb made a pair of free throws to give the Eagles a 95-91 lead with seven seconds left. Rahmir Barno hit a 3-pointer for FGCU with four seconds left to end the scoring.

White shot 8 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (2-1). Webb and Tyren Moore added 17 points apiece.

J.R. Konieczny scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead FGCU (1-2). Barno added 21, seven assists and three steals. Rory Stewart finished with 18 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

