Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » White has 20, Webb…

White has 20, Webb hits key FTs to push Georgia Southern past Florida Gulf Coast 95-94

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 11:22 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Nakavieon White had 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 95-94 win against Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday night.

Spudd Webb made a pair of free throws to give the Eagles a 95-91 lead with seven seconds left. Rahmir Barno hit a 3-pointer for FGCU with four seconds left to end the scoring.

White shot 8 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (2-1). Webb and Tyren Moore added 17 points apiece.

J.R. Konieczny scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead FGCU (1-2). Barno added 21, seven assists and three steals. Rory Stewart finished with 18 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up