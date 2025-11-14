Westry’s 22 lead UAB past High Point 91-74

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Chance Westry had 22 points in UAB’s 91-74 victory against High Point on Friday. Westry also…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Chance Westry had 22 points in UAB’s 91-74 victory against High Point on Friday.

Westry also contributed five rebounds and six assists for the Blazers (2-2). Ahmad Robinson shot 4 for 11 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Jacob Meyer shot 6 of 12 from the field and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Rob Martin led the Panthers (3-1) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Cam’Ron Fletcher added 20 points and 12 rebounds for High Point. Owen Aquino had 10 points and four assists.

Quaran McPherson scored nine points in the first half, and UAB went into the break trailing 38-35. Westry scored 21 points in the second half to help lead UAB to a 17-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.