Westry leads UAB against NC State after 23-point showing

UAB Blazers (1-0) at NC State Wolfpack (1-0)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -16.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB plays NC State after Chance Westry scored 23 points in UAB’s 106-55 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

NC State went 12-19 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wolfpack averaged 69.6 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 32.2% from deep last season.

UAB went 7-6 on the road and 24-13 overall a season ago. The Blazers averaged 82.2 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 33.7% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

