Westry leads UAB against NC State after 23-point game

UAB Blazers (1-0) at NC State Wolfpack (1-0)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits NC State after Chance Westry scored 23 points in UAB’s 106-55 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

NC State went 12-19 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wolfpack gave up 70.4 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

UAB finished 15-6 in AAC play and 7-6 on the road last season. The Blazers averaged 82.2 points per game last season, 15.5 on free throws and 19.8 from 3-point range.

