Westry leads UAB against High Point after 25-point performance

High Point Panthers (3-0) at UAB Blazers (1-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts High Point after Chance Westry scored 25 points in UAB’s 77-74 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

UAB went 14-4 at home last season while going 24-13 overall. The Blazers averaged 16.1 assists per game on 30.0 made field goals last season.

High Point went 29-6 overall with a 7-3 record on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 81.7 points per game last season, 37.1 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

