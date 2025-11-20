Westry and UAB host South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (6-0) at UAB Blazers (3-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces South Alabama…

South Alabama Jaguars (6-0) at UAB Blazers (3-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces South Alabama after Chance Westry scored 21 points in UAB’s 112-56 win over the Rhodes Lynx.

The Blazers have gone 3-1 in home games. UAB is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Jaguars have gone 2-0 away from home. South Alabama is 4-0 against opponents over .500.

UAB’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 6.7 fewer made shots on average than the 12.3 per game South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 5.5 more points per game (76.7) than UAB gives up (71.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Robinson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Westry is shooting 64.4% and averaging 21.0 points.

Adam Olsen is shooting 40.6% and averaging 15.0 points for the Jaguars. Peyton Law is averaging 14.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.