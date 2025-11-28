Western Michigan visits Valparaiso after Griffith’s 30-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (3-4) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-2) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits Valparaiso…

Western Michigan Broncos (3-4) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-2)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits Valparaiso after Jalen Griffith scored 30 points in Western Michigan’s 83-60 win against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Beacons have gone 3-1 in home games. Valparaiso is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Broncos are 0-3 on the road. Western Michigan gives up 78.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

Valparaiso is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan averages 7.0 more points per game (77.3) than Valparaiso gives up (70.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rakim Chaney is shooting 53.3% and averaging 16.0 points for the Beacons. Mark Brown Jr. is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Griffith is averaging 16.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Broncos. Jayden Brewer is averaging 14.6 points and 7.7 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.