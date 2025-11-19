Western Michigan visits Ohio State after Brewer’s 20-point showing

Western Michigan Broncos (2-3) at Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits…

Western Michigan Broncos (2-3) at Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits Ohio State after Jayden Brewer scored 20 points in Western Michigan’s 83-78 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

Ohio State went 17-15 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Buckeyes shot 46.6% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Broncos are 0-2 on the road. Western Michigan is 1-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.