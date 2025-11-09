Western Michigan visits Campbell following Brewer’s 24-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (1-1) at Campbell Fighting Camels (0-2) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Western Michigan Broncos (1-1) at Campbell Fighting Camels (0-2)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -7.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays Campbell after Jayden Brewer scored 24 points in Western Michigan’s 85-81 loss to the Northwood (MI) Timberwolves.

Campbell finished 15-17 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Fighting Camels averaged 70.2 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 32.2% from deep last season.

Western Michigan went 12-20 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The Broncos averaged 72.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.0 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

