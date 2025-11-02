Western Michigan hosts Coastal Carolina for season opener

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Western Michigan Broncos Kalamazoo, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -1; over/under is…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Western Michigan Broncos

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -1; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hosts Coastal Carolina in the season opener.

Western Michigan went 6-9 at home a season ago while going 12-20 overall. The Broncos averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 13.3 second-chance points and 19.0 bench points last season.

Coastal Carolina finished 3-16 in Sun Belt play and 3-13 on the road last season. The Chanticleers averaged 3.3 steals, 1.7 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

