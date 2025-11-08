Western Michigan Broncos to host the Duquesne Dukes Sunday

Duquesne Dukes (2-0) at Western Michigan Broncos (0-1) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan faces Duquesne.…

Duquesne Dukes (2-0) at Western Michigan Broncos (0-1)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan faces Duquesne.

Western Michigan went 12-18 overall last season while going 6-8 at home. The Broncos averaged 57.6 points per game while shooting 39.8% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point distance last season.

Duquesne finished 21-13 overall with a 7-7 record on the road last season. The Dukes averaged 20.4 points off of turnovers, 7.0 second-chance points and 1.5 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.