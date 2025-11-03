Western Michigan begins season at home against Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Western Michigan Broncos Kalamazoo, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -1.5; over/under is…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Western Michigan Broncos

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hosts Coastal Carolina in the season opener.

Western Michigan went 12-20 overall with a 6-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Broncos averaged 12.4 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

Coastal Carolina went 10-22 overall a season ago while going 3-13 on the road. The Chanticleers allowed opponents to score 71.1 points per game and shot 42.2% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

